Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Short Interest Update

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.90.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAD

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

In related news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $101,643.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 5,962 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $1,801,477.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,115,626.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,657 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $301.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $329.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.19.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 35.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.