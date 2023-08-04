LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SCD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 5,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.11.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
