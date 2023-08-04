LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SCD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 5,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $269,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

