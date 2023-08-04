Loop Capital Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $65.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

NYSE:W traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.19.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,489 shares of company stock worth $7,115,837. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

