Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 10,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,110. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.78 and its 200 day moving average is $209.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.