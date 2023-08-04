Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.87. 6,693,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 9,900,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,043.14%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,583,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,583,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $269,891.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,509,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,156.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 863,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 178,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,163 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,351,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 408,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

