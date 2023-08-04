MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 330,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 346,540 shares.The stock last traded at $34.06 and had previously closed at $34.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMYT. Citigroup raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

