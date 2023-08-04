Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.88

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 9471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.
Makita Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63.
About Makita
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Makita
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in Energy
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.