Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.88

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 9471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Makita Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

