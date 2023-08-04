Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of MFI stock traded up C$1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting C$30.99. 571,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,390. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.27. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$18.85 and a 52-week high of C$31.43.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.3550052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

