Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.31. The company had a trading volume of 631,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,310. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $139.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

