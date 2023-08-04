Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 425.35% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MAR stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $202.98. The company had a trading volume of 376,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.11 and a 200-day moving average of $174.75. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $206.53.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,297 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 85.5% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

