Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $959,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35.1% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.84. 139,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,218. The company has a market capitalization of $371.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 525,599 shares of company stock worth $201,292,515. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

