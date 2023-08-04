Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Materion updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-6.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

Materion Price Performance

MTRN stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.90. The company had a trading volume of 88,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,507. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25. Materion has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRN has been the subject of several research reports. CL King raised their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTRN

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Materion by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.