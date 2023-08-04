McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,970. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,419. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.71 and a 200 day moving average of $282.62. The company has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

