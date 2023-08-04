Mengis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $451.16. 3,274,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,964. The stock has a market cap of $349.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

