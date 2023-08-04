Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.6-59.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.67 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.74.

MRK traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.44. 1,151,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. The firm has a market cap of $267.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,736,293,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

