Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,789 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,907,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,895,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,117,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,686,699. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.