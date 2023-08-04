Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $264,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,805 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 910,850 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,331,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,841,000 after acquiring an additional 597,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

XBI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.00. 2,758,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,081,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

