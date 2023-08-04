Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage comprises approximately 1.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.19. 748,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,025.00%.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

