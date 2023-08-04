Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries comprises approximately 1.8% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.26% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

