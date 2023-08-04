Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $84,000 Stock Position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.16% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 88,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 21.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,153. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

