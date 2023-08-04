Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,409 MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of MidCap Financial Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $41,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $95,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,811. The firm has a market cap of $902.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $13.93.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

