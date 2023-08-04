Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,052 shares of company stock worth $10,018,116 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.31. 5,292,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,805,113. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $802.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

