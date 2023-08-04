MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $15.06 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $67.25 million and $1.07 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $15.06 or 0.00051662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 15.19205658 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,526,627.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

