Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Microchip Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-$1.64 EPS.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,967,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

