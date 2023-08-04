Microchip Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,169 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,940 call options.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 6.9 %

MCHP traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

