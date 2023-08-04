MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Holdings Lifted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $390.79. 141,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $475.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 508.51% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 30.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

View Our Latest Report on MSTR

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total value of $3,007,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.