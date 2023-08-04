Mizuho Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $120.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.31.

Shares of EXPE opened at $98.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after buying an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after buying an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

