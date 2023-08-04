Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Down 2.5%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). 131,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 781,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Mkango Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.73 million, a P/E ratio of -487.50 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.23.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

