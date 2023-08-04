ML & R Wealth Management LLC Has $25.92 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,256 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $25,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after buying an additional 2,245,710 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,659,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,711,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 758.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,249,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,297,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,709 shares during the period.

DFIV traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $33.57. 2,662,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

