ML & R Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. 3,485,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.