Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,599 shares of company stock worth $201,292,515. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.23. 1,253,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

