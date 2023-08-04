Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRNA. William Blair began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,091. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna has a 1-year low of $107.64 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $1,806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at $247,127,007.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $1,806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at $247,127,007.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,005 shares of company stock worth $47,656,575. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Moderna by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.