Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires Shares of 100 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,295. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $161.17.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

