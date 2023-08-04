Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 356,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $64.85.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

