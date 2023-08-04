Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.31. 1,985,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,277. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.