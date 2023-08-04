Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $45.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $39.57. 8,514,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,453,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,623 shares of company stock worth $11,429,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after buying an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,418 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

