Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

MSI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.71. 787,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $212.76 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.06 and its 200-day moving average is $278.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

