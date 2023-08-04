Mount Logan Capital Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (TSE:MAR)

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mount Logan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16).
Mount Logan Capital (TSE:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Mount Logan Capital Stock Performance
About Mount Logan Capital
Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.
