Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.36–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.12 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.36)-($0.24) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 2.5 %

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 767,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,045. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.