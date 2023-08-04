Nano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $895,405.85 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002283 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $88.79 million and $895,405.85 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,176.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00284610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.77 or 0.00777083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00547086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00061501 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00123245 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

