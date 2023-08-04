National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Issues Earnings Results

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. National Research had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 40.81%. The company had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.78. 632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,236. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.48. National Research has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

National Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,374,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,872,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,567 shares of company stock worth $5,544,729. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in National Research by 675.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National Research by 147.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in National Research by 2,921.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

