Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CEO Sells $232,586.64 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $232,586.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,035.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eugene Sheridan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Eugene Sheridan sold 32,050 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $342,294.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $243,496.26.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 1.9 %

Navitas Semiconductor stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,035. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $8,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

