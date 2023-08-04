nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NCNO. Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded nCino from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Get nCino alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO

nCino Trading Down 1.9 %

NCNO stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,385 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $345,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,430,443.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 61,831 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,925,417.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,163,209 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,328.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $345,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,430,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,837 over the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 62.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of nCino by 56.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.