Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,446,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,447. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $55.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after buying an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,600,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

