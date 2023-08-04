Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

NYSE:ENOV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 68,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $66.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,108 shares of company stock worth $119,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

