NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.22 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. NerdWallet updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 138,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.30 million, a P/E ratio of 996.00 and a beta of 1.46. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,234.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,234.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 30,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,297.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

