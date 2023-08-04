Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Nevro stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,483. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $742.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2,057.06 and a beta of 0.88. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 0.61%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $50,205,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nevro by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,450,000 after buying an additional 638,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Nevro by 126.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 988,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after buying an additional 551,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

