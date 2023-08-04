New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Cut to $32.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $28.06 on Monday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $125,640.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Timothy W. Jay acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 697.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

