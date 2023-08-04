New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NGD. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.33.

New Gold Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $725.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.25, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

