New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 5,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.54. 1,371,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,684. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

