New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 5,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.54. 1,371,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,684. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51.
Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDU
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.